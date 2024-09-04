1 Killed, 2 Injured In Blast At Tamil Nadu Firecracker Unit

The Tamil Nadu government has announced compensation.

A person has died and at least two others have been injured after a blast took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Salem district on Wednesday.

"A worker dropped a consignment of chemicals he was carrying and this appears to have triggered the blast. We are investigating further," a police officer told NDTV.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed his condolences and announced compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the families of the dead and Rs 1 lakh to the injured.

The incident comes days after an explosion at a firecracker warehouse in the state's Thoothkudi on Saturday. Two people had died and four people had been injured in the blast, which took place at the Sivashakthi Fireworks godown. Officials had said firecrackers had been stored there to be used in weddings and temple festivals.