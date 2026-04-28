8,000-12,000-Year-Old Fossil Bed Discovered In Tamil Nadu

A fossil bed belonging to the middle-to-late Holocene period, approximately 8,000 to 12,000 years ago, was discovered at Panaiyur area in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said on Monday.

The site was revealed after torrential rains in 2023, and subsequently, the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) conducted a survey at the spot, he said.

"The assessment confirms a newly discovered fossil bed dating back to the Holocene period (8,000-12,000 years ago), which significantly enriches the Quaternary fossil record of India. This discovery is important because it helps us better understand India's ancient wildlife, environment, and climate," the Environment minister said in a post on X.

He also stated that the Environment Ministry commended ZSI's swift and exemplary scientific response in safeguarding India's natural heritage.

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