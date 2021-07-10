7 More Women Athletes Accuse Tamil Nadu Coach P Nagarajan Of Abuse: Cops

Seven more athletes have accused coach P Nagarajan of abuse, police said. (Representational image)

The probe against sports coach P Nagarajan over sexual assault of a woman athlete over the years has led to more women coming forward to disclose information and testify in connection with that case, police said on Saturday.

As fresh complaints pour in against Mr Nagarajan, investigations reveal that he sexually assaulted his victims under the guise of providing them "physiotherapy treatment" and making them "fit."

Subtly, he played mind games to coerce his victims, who trained under him by talking about their future, scope to take part in big-time events only if they "trained well" under him.

He was emboldened over the years and became more and more confident that he could go scot free as none of them till recently came forward to act against him, police said.

Seven more complaints have been received disclosing knowledge about sexual crimes vis-a-vis Nagarajan. Also, these plaints cover those who were themselves subjected to some form of sexual assault by the coach, police said.

"These complainants will (also) be our witnesses in the case," a senior police official told PTI.

To a question, the official said the coach mostly used a simple trick to sexually assault victims by falsely claiming that his "physiotherapy touch" would bring "relief."

Trainees, very young in age, were not immediately clear about what was happening to them and also had anxiety about their progress and growth which he misused to his advantage.

Athletes often encounter injuries like a sprain and so on, and this became an instant pretext for him to lure his victims, mostly teenagers.

He believed that children would not disclose it to others as he always tried to make them believe that he was doing them good but his actions were criminal in nature and his claims were merely lies, the official said.

The 59-year old coach, heading a sports academy here was arrested on May 30 following a complaint from the 19-year old victim, the first to file a complaint, that she was sexually harassed over the years.

Similar to a "Me Too" movement, after allegations of sexual harassment by a noted CBSE school teacher here, Rajagopalan surfaced on social media, a slew of others who were allegedly victimised by others including a martial arts instructor and the coach went viral and they were arrested and lodged in prison. After a complaint was lodged against him, the coach had reportedly tried to end his life by taking some pills.