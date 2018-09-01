7 Dead, 30 Injured As Buses Collide Head-On Near Tamil Nadu's Salem

30 people injured in the accident are being treated at a government hospital in Salem (Representational)

Seven people, including two women, were killed and 30 others injured when two buses collided head-on on in Tamil Nadu today, police said.

The incident happened at around 2 am on the outskirts of Salem, around 150 kms from Coimbatore, when a speeding bus heading towards Krishnagiri brushed against a mini-van parked on the national highway before colliding head-on with another bus coming from the opposite direction, they said.

The bus overturned after the collision, resulting in the death of seven people, the police added.

The Tamil Nadu police carried out rescue operations through the night. This morning, Salem District Collector Rohini also visited the site of the accident.

Thirty other passengers who were injured in the accident have been admitted to a government hospital in Salem, the police added.

More details awaited.