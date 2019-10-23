52 Kg Plastic, Needles And Coins Removed From Cow's Stomach In Tamil Nadu

Doctors at Chennai's Madras Veterinary Hospital 52 kg plastic waste, syringes, nails, aluminium foil from the cow's stomach.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: October 23, 2019 06:18 IST
The cow had stopped eating and excreting properly.


Chennai: 

Doctors at a hospital in Chennai removed 52 kg plastic waste, syringes, nails, aluminium foil and coins from a six-year-old cow's stomach.

The surgery took place at Chennai's Madras Veterinary Hospital

Praising doctors who operated upon the cow, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami said the cow was brought to the hospital by its owner after it stopped eating properly and had difficulty excreting.

Doctors removed plastic, needles and coins from the cow's stomach.

While examining the cow, the doctors found plastic waste inside its stomach and decided to remove it with an operation.



