3 Workers Die As Under Construction Building Collapses In Madurai: Cops

Police said the owner of the construction company has been arrested. (Representational)

Three workers died when an under construction building collapsed at Chekkanoorani in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district late on Friday.

Police said the third floor of the building was being constructed when it toppled, trapping seven workers.

While one body was pulled on Friday night, two more were extricated from the rubble on Sunday morning, police said.

The four other workers have been hospitalised.

The owner of the construction company has been arrested, police said.

