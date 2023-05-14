3 Dead After Consuming Toxic Liquor In Tamil Nadu

Opposition AIADMK and PMK slammed the ruling DMK over the toxic liquor deaths. (representational)

Three persons died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred at Marakanam near here on Saturday night and the victims were aged between 45 to 55 years, they said.

Two persons, who consumed the illicit liquor, have been admitted to a government hospital in neighbouring Puducherry, police said.

A case has been registered and one person has been picked up in connection with the incident.

Opposition AIADMK and PMK slammed the ruling DMK over the incident.

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition, K Palaniswami, said during his party-led 10 year-rule (2011-21), there was no place for illicit liquor and blamed the ruling DMK's "inefficiency" for the Marakkanam deaths.

"Steps should be at least taken now against illicit liquor," he said in a tweet.

In a tweet, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss sought action against officials concerned over the sale of hooch and reiterated his party's demand for ending nationalisation of liquor sales in the state as well as implementation of prohibition.

Meanwhile, residents of Marakanam staged a road-blockade on the East Coast Road over the issue.

Traffic was disrupted in the arterial road for some time due to the protests, police said.

