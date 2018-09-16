2 Men Drown In River While Immersing Ganesh Idol In Chennai

A 23-year old man was rescued while the other two drowned, police said. (Representational)

Two youths drowned while another was rescued after falling into Bhavani River while immersing a Lord Ganesh idol in the district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred Saturday night when the three, part of a 20-member group from Mummurthynagar in neighbouring Tirupur, slipped and fell into the swirling waters while immersing the big idol at Kallipatty village.

A 23-year old man was rescued while the other two, aged 16 and 22, drowned, police said.

Meanwhile, as many as 108 Vinayagar idols kept in different places were taken in a procession and immersed in Cauvery River around 10 p.m. Saturday, police said.