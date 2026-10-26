2 Killed As Bike Bursts Into Flames After Head-On Crash With Another 2-Wheeler In Tamil Nadu

Two people were killed and two others injured after two motorcycles collided head-on and one of the vehicles burst into flames near Mathur in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Monday. One of the victims was burnt to death, while the other suffered deadly head injuries in the impact, police said.

The accident occurred near the Nagampatti toll gate, where two motorcycles, each carrying two people, were travelling in opposite directions. One was headed from Krishnagiri towards Tiruvannamalai, while the other was travelling in the opposite direction.

The collision triggered a fire that engulfed one of the motorcycles. The rider was trapped in the flames and died at the scene. The other victim suffered severe head injuries and died at the spot.

Initial visuals from the accident site showed bystanders attempting to douse the flames with water. One man was seen pouring water from a vessel before retrieving the charred person, while another used a hose to spray water. Another person lay face down on the road.

The two injured persons were rescued by people at the scene and taken to the government hospital in Mathur. After receiving first aid, they were shifted to the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

The discovery of more than 50 used mobile phones scattered across the accident site has added another dimension to the police investigation. Both button phones and touchscreen handsets were reportedly found strewn across the road.

A senior police officer told NDTV, "The cause of the fire appears to be the fuel from the petrol tank. We are investigating why they carried so many used mobile phones."

The officer said the identities of the people who died and the injured were being established. Police are also investigating how the victims came to be carrying such a large number of used mobile phones.

The victims did not appear to have been wearing helmets, according to preliminary observations.

Police reached the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. The identities of those who died and survivors are yet to be officially confirmed.