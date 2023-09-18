Watch: Tamil Nadu YouTuber Injured After Bike Skids During Wheelie

YouTuber Vasan was thrown off the motorcycle during the crash.

A YouTuber in Tamil Nadu was injured while attempting a wheelie near Chennai on Sunday. The video of the incident, recorded on CCTV installed on the highway, has gone viral on social media. TTF Vasan, the YouTuber, is known for his high-speed bike rides and stunts. His motorcycle skidded several metres before coming to a stop. The collision was so severe that it destroyed his motorcycle. Photos taken from the spot after the crash show parts of the motorcycle scattered on the road. Mr Vasan was rushed to the hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

CCTV Footage of popular youtuber TTF Vasan pic.twitter.com/1l6q77Sft2 — Arivalayam அறிவாலயம் (@mksarivalayam) September 17, 2023

As the video starts, Mr Vasan is seen riding a black-coloured motorcycle and as he attempts to lift the front wheel from the ground, the bike loses controls and the rider is thrown from the bike and does a flip before landing on the ground.

According to Daily Thanthi, Mr Vasan was riding from Chennai to Coimbatore and the accident took place when he was crossing the Baluchetti Chatram village.

He performed the stunt on a service lane, the outlet further said.

India Today said the YouTuber was wearing protective gear, which saved him from severe injuries.

Mr Vasan has been moved to a local hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

He is popular on social media, with more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram. He keeps posting videos of himself with new bikes and performing stunts on some of them.

Daily Thanthi said Mr Vasan was earlier booked by the Tamil Nadu Police in more than one district for offences such as overspeeding.