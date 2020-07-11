15-Feet Long King Cobra Rescued From Tamil Nadu Village

The Village is located in the foothills of Velliangiri mountain in the Western Ghats mountain chain.

The snake was later taken to the Siruvani forest area and was released in the wild.

Coimbatore:

A 15-feet long King Cobra was rescued today by forest officials from a village near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The snake was spotted in Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur, a suburb of Coimbatore city.

Western Ghats, a biodiversity hub, is home to the world's longest venomous snake, King Cobra.

The snake was later taken to the Siruvani forest area and was released in the wild by the officials.

Recently, a Russell's viper, one of the most venomous snakes, was spotted in a house in a village near Coimbatore. A resident of the village noticed the snake in his bathroom and sought the help of a snake-catcher. In a few minutes, he realised the snake was giving birth to snakelets.

