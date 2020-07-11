15-Feet Long King Cobra Rescued From Tamil Nadu Village

The snake was later taken to the Siruvani forest area and was released in the wild.

A 15-feet long King Cobra was rescued today by forest officials from a village near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The snake was spotted in Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur, a suburb of Coimbatore city.

The Village is located in the foothills of Velliangiri mountain in the Western Ghats mountain chain.

Western Ghats, a biodiversity hub, is home to the world's longest venomous snake, King Cobra.

Tamil Nadu: A 15-feet-long King Cobra was rescued from Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur, Coimbatore by Forest Department today. It was later released into Siruvani forest area. pic.twitter.com/dmyT2lUIRq — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020

Recently, a Russell's viper, one of the most venomous snakes, was spotted in a house in a village near Coimbatore. A resident of the village noticed the snake in his bathroom and sought the help of a snake-catcher. In a few minutes, he realised the snake was giving birth to snakelets.