Woman Strangles 3-Year-Old Son To Death, Hangs Self In Gujarat: Police

The woman's family found out about the deaths on Tuesday morning (Representational)

A woman allegedly strangled her three-year-old son to death before dying by suicide at her parents' house in Gujarat's Surat city, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Priya Vandana (31) strangled her son and hanged herself from the ceiling fan in a room of her parents' apartment in Rander locality of the city, an official from Rander police station said.

The woman's family found out about the deaths on Tuesday morning, he said.

Vandana had separated from her husband due to domestic disputes and had been in her parents' place since over three years, the official said.

When Vandana and her son did not wake up in the morning, her father opened the room door and found them dead, he said.

The woman has left a suicide note accusing her husband of compelling her to kill their son and commit suicide, the official said.

In the note, Vandana wrote about her son, stating that she loved him and was sorry for killing him, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)