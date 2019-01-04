Gujarat Couple Designs Whatsapp-Style Invite For Their Wedding. See Pics

Chintan, who is a web designer, created the card but credits his fiance Arzoo for the idea.

Surat | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: January 04, 2019 16:00 IST
The wedding card is unique and designed on Whatsapp theme.


Surat: 

Keeping up with the times, a couple in Gujarat has come up with a unique "Whatsapp-style" wedding invitation card. Arzoo and Chintan from Surat wanted to create something different for their wedding so they came up with a four-page invitation taking inspiration from the popular messaging app.

The wedding invite has a yellow cover with the words, "Unlock invitation". The display picture is couple's and the "status" of the wedding invite reads, "You are obligated to attend our wedding else you will be blocked on Whatsapp".

Arzoo said, "In place of the Whatsapp logo, we used Ganesh Ji's photo, which gives a traditional touch to our invitation."

Here are some pictures of the Whatsapp-themed invite:

The card is a mix of Gujarati and English.

The colours of the card are also in sync with the Whatsapp theme.

Wedding invitation card thoughtfully created by the couple.

Wedding invites being prepared at Chintan's home.

The unique invite has the approval of the bride and groom's parents too.

Chintan's father Pradip Desai said, "We have to keep up with the new generation. When they showed me the card, I really liked it, so approved it."

Chintan took seven days to design the card. The couple will get married in February.

