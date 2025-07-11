Pic Of "Fake Wedding" Invite Goes Viral, Internet Calls It "Wild Concept"

A quirky new trend is sweeping through India's urban youth circles. It's called the "fake wedding celebrations". These extravagant, wedding-themed parties recreate every element of a traditional Indian marriage celebration, but without an actual bride and groom. The idea, which started in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune, has taken off on social media and is now beginning to show signs of becoming a full-fledged subculture. Recently, an invitation for such an event has gone viral online, with many calling the concept "wild".

Taking to X, user Aaraynsh shared a screenshot of the "fake wedding" invite, which is set to take place in Noida on Saturday. "Now you can pay Rs 1499 and attend a fake wedding. No dulha (no groom), no rishtedaar (no relatives), you come, take the vibe and go home. This covers food, dhol, dancing, and Instagram-worthy pictures. Wild concept!" the X user wrote in the caption.

Take a look below:

Now you can pay ₹1499 and attend a fake wedding. No dulha, no rishtedaar, you come, take the vibe and go home. This covers food, dhol, dancing, and Instagram worthy pictures. Wild concept! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CE3b197lBV — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) July 9, 2025

These events aim to strip away the financial and emotional baggage of real weddings while retaining cultural energy.

According to the invite, the event will be held in Noida's Trippy Tequila restaurant. Guests are encouraged to wear traditional attire and prepare for four hours of non-stop celebration, complete with baraat-style entrances. Tickets are available on BookMyShow with a female cover charge of Rs 999 and a stag/couple charge of Rs 1,499.

On X, the screenshot of the fake wedding invite has gone viral, accumulating varied reactions.

"Good for people who don't get invited for weddings," wrote one user. "I'm pretty sure some minimalistic couples who dont wanna spend on wedding would use the backdrop hire a photographer and get a wedding album out of it," commented another.

"The concept is wild... imagine someone actually turning up with a pandit and getting married there, all under Rs 1499...That would be wild too..!!" said a third user.

"Better than wasting crores on your own wedding to get the feel, just waste a small bit of money on artificial nonsense and keep your own wedding simple. Quite nifty I tell you," one user wrote.

"That's next level! Paying Rs 1499 for a wedding without the commitment? Just show up, enjoy the food, dance, and leave with some great Insta pics. Who needs the stress of actually getting married when you can get the vibe without the drama?" said another.