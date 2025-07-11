"This Is Not India": US Man Lashes Out At Restaurant Employee For Calling His Wife "Beautiful"

A video of a heated argument between a customer and an employee at a Popeyes outlet in Kansas City, US, has gone viral on social media. The incident began after the customer accused the staff member of calling his wife "beautiful". While the remark appeared to be a harmless compliment, it quickly escalated into a confrontation, with the customer demanding an explanation and accusing the employee of being disrespectful. "Don't call my wife beautiful. You just said out of your mouth what you said to her. You said she is beautiful," the visibly upset customer says in the clip, shared by @btownwire on Instagram.

The employee tried to clarify, saying, "I said you are looking so good." However, this only angered the man further, prompting him to snap, "Why would you say that?" At one point, the customer also declared, "This is not India" - a remark that has since sparked widespread backlash and debate online.

The video, which has accumulated millions of views, has sparked a debate online over whether the compliment crossed a line or was simply a courteous gesture. Some users found the husband's reaction over the top and said that the compliment was harmless. However, some supported the husband, saying that he may have felt disrespected in that moment.

"Bruh that was probably like the nicest thing she heard all day and you made it fed up. Go back to where you came from," wrote one user. "What is this? Is it wrong to compliment someone's beauty? What's the big deal? Why is there a fight over the word 'beautiful'," asked another.

"He is perfect example of red flag," commented a third user. "Since when did giving a compliment become a crime?" questioned another.

However, one user wrote, "Everyone calling him insecure. As a woman I'd be so uncomfortable if a service worker hit on me like that. It's very unprofessional and puts me in an awkward spot. I'd be happy to have a man stand up for me and shame a service worker who does that! There's no reason to call me hot or beautiful etc. just make my sandwich and be professional."

"I think her wife got offended and complained , most of the girls do this stuff that's why man get triggered," said another.