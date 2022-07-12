Accused Jumps Off Court's Building In Gujarat; Dies: Police

The police said the man escaped from a personnel's hold and jumped. (Representational)

A senior citizen, who was accused in a cheating case, jumped from the second floor of a court building in Gujarat's Surat city and died, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Bharat Italia (65), was produced in a court in the afternoon, as his police remand in a cheating case had ended, an official from Salabatpura police station said.

The accused jumped from the second floor of the old building in the district court premises and sustained injuries to his head, inspector A A Chaudhari of Salabatpura police station said.

"An FIR was registered against the accused a few days ago and he was arrested. We produced him in court, which sent him to judicial custody after his police remand got over," he said.

While being escorted back from the court, the accused suddenly escaped from the personnel's hold and jumped from the second floor of the building, Chaudhari said.

He was taken to a hospital where he died, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway in this connection.

