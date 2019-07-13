3 Killed After Being Hit By Train While Crossing Tracks Near Surat

One of the men died on the spot while the two others died due to their injuries in the hospital

Three persons were killed after being hit by a speeding train near Surat railway station Saturday morning, railway police said.

The victims got down from a train between Surat and Udhna stations and were crossing the tracks when they were hit by the Karnavati Express.

They were part of a group of six labourers from Rajasthan who were heading for Valsad for a job.

One of the them died on the spot, while the other two succumbed to injuries at the civil hospital in Surat.

The deceased were identified as Kuldip Kulsingh (18), Pravin Narayan Singh (19) and Pravin Dheer Singh (19). The group had traveled to Surat by the Ajmer Puri Express and took another train to go to Valsad.

When some passengers told them that the train did not halt at Valsad, they got down before Udhna station as the train slowed down, police said.

