Kashmir Youth Who Cleared NDA Written Test Reportedly Joins Hizbul Mujahideen

A photograph of Abdi Nazir, who completed B.Tech from a college in Punjab, brandishing a gun is doing the rounds on social media.
Nazir had gone missing from his home in Paddarpora village of Shopian district recently.
He had reportedly cleared the written examination to join the National Defence Academy.
When contacted, police officials refused to comment on the matter, saying they were probing it.
Most of the youths who have joined militancy recently belong to Shopian, where the Army killed 13 militants in separate operations on April 1.