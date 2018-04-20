Kashmir Youth Who Cleared NDA Written Test Reportedly Joins Hizbul Mujahideen Police officials refused to comment on the matter, saying they were probing it.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Abdi Nazir's photograph brandishing a gun is doing the rounds on social media (Representational) Srinagar: An engineering graduate, who had cleared a written test to join the armed forces, is believed to have become a member of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group.



A photograph of Abdi Nazir, who completed B.Tech from a college in Punjab, brandishing a gun is doing the rounds on social media.



Nazir had gone missing from his home in Paddarpora village of Shopian district recently.



He had reportedly cleared the written examination to join the National Defence Academy.



When contacted, police officials refused to comment on the matter, saying they were probing it.



An Army man from Shopian district had recently joined the militant ranks.



Most of the youths who have joined militancy recently belong to Shopian, where the Army killed 13 militants in separate operations on April 1.



An engineering graduate, who had cleared a written test to join the armed forces, is believed to have become a member of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group.A photograph of Abdi Nazir, who completed B.Tech from a college in Punjab, brandishing a gun is doing the rounds on social media.Nazir had gone missing from his home in Paddarpora village of Shopian district recently.He had reportedly cleared the written examination to join the National Defence Academy.When contacted, police officials refused to comment on the matter, saying they were probing it. An Army man from Shopian district had recently joined the militant ranks.Most of the youths who have joined militancy recently belong to Shopian, where the Army killed 13 militants in separate operations on April 1. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter