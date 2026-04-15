Deakin University GIFT City Campus Graduates First Batch, Ushering International Education Era in India

New Delhi: In 2024, Deakin University marked a defining moment in India's higher education landscape by becoming the first international university to establish a branch campus in the country. Located at GIFT City, Gujarat, the campus represents a structural shift in how global education is delivered, moving from outbound mobility to high-quality, in-country access. For decades, accessing an international degree required students to relocate overseas often navigating high costs, cultural transitions, and distance from home. Deakin's presence in India redefines this model, enabling students to access globally recognised education, industry-aligned learning, and international exposure, without leaving the country.

A Milestone Moment: First Convocation In India

In March this year, Deakin University's GIFT City campus reached another significant milestone, hosting its inaugural convocation ceremony. More than a ceremonial occasion, this marked the successful graduation of the first cohort from an international branch campus in India, signalling the realisation of a long-envisioned shift in the delivery of global education. Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, was invited as the chief guest for the event. Addressing the gathering, he said, “Today is a historic day for Deakin University, and a matter of pride for Gujarat. This is the convocation ceremony of the first batch graduating from the GIFT City campus of Deakin University, which has begun its journey as an international branch campus in India. The first batch of students, who have graduated from Deakin University, are being felicitated. I would like to extend my best wishes to all the students who are receiving their degrees.”

A Proud Moment for India–Australia Education Ties

Also present at the event was Philip Green, who highlighted the broader significance of the occasion for international education and bilateral collaboration. He said, “This is the first foreign university to have a branch campus in India, the first graduation group and the first cohort. It's a very exciting day. It's wonderful to see these young people happy, their families delighted at what's been achieved.” “You know, Prime Minister Modi asked the world seven years ago, ‘Would foreign universities come and open in India?' And Australian universities have come. This one is here. There's another six that will be opening. And today we have had the first graduation group. And what a happy day it is,” he added.

A Long-Standing Relationship with India

For Deakin, this milestone builds on a deep and enduring engagement with India spanning more than three decades. Professor Iain Martin, Vice-Chancellor and President, reflected on this journey and its significance. He said, “For more than 30 years, we have had this unique relationship with India. It has become a part of our university's DNA. And we have always looked for ways that we can grow and deepen that relationship. And seven years ago, when Prime Minister Modi introduced a new education plan, it gave us an opportunity to start to think, what else can we do? And from that has come a number of exciting things.” “And to see that first cohort graduate was really sort of a heart-in-the-throat moment of almost tears because it is very, very proud.” the Vice-Chancellor added.

A Personal and Institutional Commitment to India

Reinforcing the depth of this connection, Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) & CEO (South Asia), shared a personal reflection on Deakin's India journey. She said, “Deakin has a soul that is very attached to India. And I think that Deakin's commitment to India over these 32 years has been incredible.” She continued, “From the point of view of a student, the point of view of partners here, the point of view of our contribution to India and the point of view of what we do in Australia about India. I think as an Indian, I feel extremely privileged and proud to be part of the Deakin system and the Deakin University DNA. And India, as our vice chancellor said, is a very integral part of what Deakin does.”

A New Chapter in Global Education Delivery

From establishing India's first international branch campus to celebrating its first graduating cohort, Deakin University's journey reflects a broader transformation in global higher education—one that brings world-class learning closer to home while strengthening international collaboration. As the model evolves, Deakin's presence in India stands as an early and strong example of how global institutions can contribute meaningfully to national priorities, student aspirations, and the future of education.