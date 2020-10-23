Three Children Drown While Swimming In Waterlogged Quarry Pit In Visakhapatnam

The police are investigating the matter further (Representational)

Three children died in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday after they went swimming in a waterlogged quarry pit.

As per the Andhra Police report, the children were reported missing on Friday afternoon.

"The police came to the spot and recovered the bodies from the water. The children have been identified as N Balaji (12), Podugu Girish (11), N Sharat Chandra (12). The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter further," said police's statement.

It added that due to heavy rainfall in the area, water had collected in a quarry pit. The children had gone for a swim in the pit and drowned.