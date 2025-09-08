Telangana Turmoil: KTR Slams Revanth Reddy's Kaleshwaram 'Double Speak'

On a day of sharp political commentary, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, popularly called KTR, launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Telangana government, accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of hypocrisy and mismanaging key water and urban projects.

The BRS' decision to abstain from Tuesday's vice-presidential election and KTR's first public comment the suspension of his sister, K Kavitha, from the party added to the political drama.

Speaking to the media, KTR's primary focus was on the Revanth Reddy government's handling of the Kaleshwaram project. "Does Revanth Reddy and the Congress Party have no shame?" he asked, highlighting a perceived double standard. "Just last week, they spread lies claiming that the Kaleshwaram project had collapsed. But today, they are inaugurating the connection of water from Mallanna Sagar, which is part of the same Kaleshwaram project, to the Musi River."

KTR did not hold back in his criticism; he called the Chief Minister's actions 'nonsensical'.

"Anyone with (sense) would hold a foundation stone ceremony at the head," he said, "But headless Revanth Reddy is laying the foundation stone near Gandipet (tail end)."

He alleged that the Chief Minister chose the location to avoid public backlash. "If he had done it at Mallanna Sagar, people would have mocked him saying, 'You called Kaleshwaram collapsed, yet you're inaugurating a project that's part of it.' So he's doing it at the tail end instead."

The BRS leader also brought up the comments of AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, who had confronted the Congress government in the Assembly. KTR cited Owaisi's statements, noting that the government's own report showed 20 lakh acres were irrigated by the project, contradicting their claim that not a single acre received water.

KTR also referenced Owaisi questioning why the Medigadda barrage remains intact after a 12 lakh cusec flood, yet has not been repaired for 20 months.

Moving on to another project, KTR accused the government of a 'scam in instalments' regarding the Musi River beautification. "They are looting money in instalments," he charged, claiming the government had earlier cited a cost of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for a project that should cost only Rs 16,000 crore. He questioned a new project for Rs 7,600 crore to bring water from Kondapochamma Sagar to Gandipet, stating the BRS had an identical plan for Rs 1,100 crore.

Amidst the strong political offensive, KTR briefly addressed a different topic: the suspension of his sister, K Kavitha, from the party. When asked for his reaction, he gave a terse response, marking his first public comment on the matter. "Our party has spoken and taken action regarding Kavitha. There is nothing for me to say after the actions have been taken," KTR said.

The BRS has also decided to abstain from the Veep election, maintaining its stance of equidistance from both the BJP-led NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc. This decision comes as the BRS faces internal and external challenges following its recent electoral defeats.

BRS RS MP KR Suresh Reddy said in Delhi they were abstaining as a protest against the Congress government not supplying urea to farmers and against the BJP-led federal government for allegedly turning a blind eye to the crisis on the ground.