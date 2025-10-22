As Rain Fury Looms, 2 Women Die In Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

Two women died amid heavy rain in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore after a building collapsed.

The state is bracing for more rain, with a well-marked low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal likely to cross its northern coast (and parts of southern Andhra Pradesh) over the next 24 hours.

The immediate forecast is for very heavy rainfall over a few places in Ranipet and Tiruvallur district, with heavy rainfall likely over places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram.

On Wednesday morning the weather department had issued red alerts for Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore districts. Alerts for extremely heavy rainfall were also issued for Nellore, Prakasam, Tirupati, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Kadapa in Andhra.

Orange alerts were issued for Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Satyasai in Andhra.

A red alert indicates 'heavy to extremely heavy' rainfall, i.e., over 20 cm in 24 hours.

An orange alert indicates 'very heavy' rainfall, i.e., between 11 and 20 cm in 24 hours.

Over 21 hours till 5.30 am Tuesday, Cuddalore recorded the highest - 174 mm - level of rainfall, followed in Puducherry (147 mm) and Chennai's Nungambakkam area (86.4 mm).

Schools and colleges have been temporarily shut down in 13 districts and Puducherry. However, in Chennai, Salem, Namakkal, and Pudukkottai, only schools have been given a holiday.

So far there have been no reports of extremely heavy rainfall, but the impact of sustained rain has begun to show; in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin and Tiruvarur districts water entered homes in low-lying areas, and in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, large tracts of paddy fields were flooded.

Tamil Nadu Preps

Chief Minister MK Stalin has appointed 12 government officers as monitoring officers for red alert districts and urged authorities to keep relief camps ready, evacuate people from low-lying areas, and undertake immediate relief measures. He has also directed officials to expedite paddy procurement and ensure safe storage in delta districts.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reviewed preparedness on the ground, while district collectors assured readiness. Chengalpattu Collector D Sneha told NDTV, "We've completed pre-monsoon desilting work. Water pumps, relief centres, and community kitchens are ready. We would also hold special medical camps soon after the rain."

Authorities say JCBs, boats, pumps, trucks, tree cutters, and power infrastructure - 51,639 lampposts and 1,849 transformers - are ready across the delta and northern districts. NDRF teams are on standby for rescue operations.

Flooding remains a major concern in Chennai; the city has received about 10 cm so far.

The Greater Chennai Corporation says its expanded stormwater drain network - completed in large parts of the city - will be tested this monsoon season.

Rain Prep In Andhra

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha reviewed the on-ground situation with the state Disaster Management Authority. She urged people to avoid leaving their homes unless necessary.

Disaster response teams from the state and centre, as well as police and firefighters, are on standby for rescue and relief efforts, and Anitha called on district control rooms to be alert.

Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad, meanwhile, has urged people in low-lying areas to evacuate to high ground, and told authorities to ensure fishermen do not head out into squally seas.