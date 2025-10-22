Body Of Medical Student Washed Away In Kodaikanal Found After 3 Days

The body of a 21-year-old medical student from Coimbatore who was washed away while bathing at a waterfall near Kodaikanal was recovered on Tuesday, three days after the tragic incident happened.

Nandakumar, a fourth-year student of a private medical college in Coimbatore, had gone missing over the weekend after he was swept away by strong currents at the Anjuveedu waterfall.

Police said that Nandakumar was part of a group of 11 who travelled from Coimbatore to Kodaikanal for a trip.

The group visited the Anjuveedu waterfall, which is located off the Kodaikanal-Vilpatti route. The waterfall is known for its natural charm but is considered extremely dangerous during monsoon. Officials have cautioned tourists against straying from designated viewpoints or attempting to bathe in the waters.

Despite the danger, five of the people in the group, including Nandakumar, took an off-trail path to the rocky edge to bathe in the stream when the tragedy struck.

"It was raining then. Strong currents amid heavy rain had washed away the medico. On Tuesday, our teams found his body," a senior police officer told NDTV.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel, forest officials, and local villagers carried out an extensive search operation for three days despite rough weather and slippery terrain.

Nandakumar's body was eventually located about one kilometre downstream along the waterfall's path and was brought up through the steep rocks amid heavy rain.