Tamil Nadu Braces For Extremely Heavy Rain, Weather Office Issues Red Alert

Tamil Nadu is bracing for very heavy to extremely heavy rain, as a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a depression today, triggering widespread downpours across coastal and northern districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore districts, forecasting intense spells through the next few days.

While there have been no reports yet of extremely heavy rainfall, the impact of continuous rain has already begun to show. In the Tuticorin and Tiruvarur districts, water has entered homes in low-lying areas, forcing residents to wade through knee-deep water. In Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, large tracts of paddy fields remain submerged, sparking anxiety among farmers. "The submerged paddy will sprout if the rain don't stop. It will be a major loss for us," a farmer in Nagapattinam told NDTV.

Cuddalore recorded the highest rainfall at 174 mm, followed by 147 mm in Puducherry and 86.4 mm in Chennai's Nungambakkam over a 21-hour period till 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Schools and colleges have been declared closed in 13 districts and Puducherry, while in Chennai, Salem, Namakkal, and Pudukkottai, only schools have been given a holiday.

Storage in the Mettur dam has reached full capacity, and the Vaigai dam is near full. In Kancheepuram district, 295 cusecs of water are being released from the Chembarambakkam reservoir as a precautionary measure. "We are doing this as an abundant precaution to create space in the case of extremely heavy rain. This way, waters would go to the sea through Chennai, and there is no flooding due to hasty release," a senior officer told NDTV.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has appointed 12 IAS officers as monitoring officers for red alert districts and urged authorities to keep relief camps ready, evacuate people from low-lying areas, and undertake immediate relief measures. He has also directed officials to expedite paddy procurement and ensure safe storage in delta districts.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reviewed preparedness on the ground, while district collectors assured readiness. Chengalpattu Collector D Sneha told NDTV, "We've completed pre-monsoon desilting work. Water pumps, relief centres, and community kitchens are ready. We would also hold special medical camps soon after the rain."

Authorities say JCBs, boats, pumps, trucks, tree cutters, and power infrastructure - 51,639 lampposts and 1,849 transformers - are ready across the delta and northern districts. NDRF teams are on standby for rescue operations.

Environmentalists have expressed concerns that extremely heavy rain are becoming the new normal due to climate change. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has urged the government to act on a "war footing".

Flooding remains a major concern in Chennai. The Greater Chennai Corporation says its expanded stormwater drain network - completed in large parts of the city - will be tested this monsoon season.

Heavy Rainfall Outlook

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rain are expected to continue over the next three days, with extremely heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Puducherry. Several other districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam, are also expected to experience intense spells of rain till Friday.