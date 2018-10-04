Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Likely To Get Heavy Rain In Next 3 Days: 10 Facts Tamil Nadu, Puducherry to be hit by heavy rain in the next 3 days. Fishermen in deep sea are advised to return to the coast by October 5.

Share EMAIL PRINT Chennai weather: Rains are likely to hit parts of the Tamil Nadu capital as well. New Delhi: Heavy rains are likely in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next three days. In Kerala, red alert has been issued for Idukki and Malappuram for October 7. A low pressure area is very likely to form over Southeast Arabian sea. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 36 hours and move northwestwards. The low pressure area is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and move towards Oman. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from October 5-8 over the South Kerala coast, Lakshadweep area, Comorin area, Southeast Arabian sea and Central Arabian sea. An upper air circulation over Southwest Arabian sea adjoining Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka brought heavy rains to many parts of this state and neighbouring Puducherry, in the last 24 hours. While many areas in the state including Chennai and Puducherry received rains in the last 24 hours, some parts received heavy showers. In Tamil Nadu, Kattummannarkoil in Cuddalore district and Kullambady in Tiruchirappally recorded the highest rainfall of 11 cm each in this period. Heavy rain has been pounding the temple town of Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district since Wednesday night causing hardship to pilgrims. The fishermen from the district could not venture into the sea owing to the rainfall and rough sea. The state government has initiated measures following an India Meteorological Department forecast that Tamil Nadu may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in most places and extremely heavy rainfall in some areas on October 7. Officials said district Collectors have been issued instructions, asking them to take required precautionary action, adding, meetings have already been called to review preparedness for monsoon.



