Tamil Nadu Right's Body Notice To Coimbatore Top Cop After Police Beat Up Underage Boy

Cops took the boy to the police station but let him go since he was 16 years old (Representational)

Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued a notice to Coimbatore's Police Commissioner after taking note of a video purportedly showing a minor boy being beaten up by police and sought a detailed report within two weeks.

The SHRC action comes amid public outrage over the custodial death of a man and his son, allegedly due to police torture, in Tuticorin.

The Commission issued the notice to Coimbatore police commissioner Sumit Saran seeking a report on the incident within two weeks, police sources said.

The video of the incident that took place in Coimbatore's Rathinapuri on June 17 has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the clip, the sub-inspector (SI) is seen asking an elderly couple to shut their eatery as it was open beyond the permitted lockdown hours following which an argument ensued between them. The incident was recorded by the couple's 16-year-old son on his mobile phone.

It was alleged that the boy removed the cop's motorcycle key after the police snatched away his phone.

The SI then allegedly beat the boy up and threatened to lodge him in jail.

Though the boy was taken to a police station, he was later let off since he was a minor studying in class nine, the sources said.

The video surfaced after the Tuticorin incident sparked an outcry across the country.