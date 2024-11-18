'Ignore...': Actor Vijay's Party Junks AIADMK Tie-Up Buzz Before 2026 Election

Tamil actor-politician Vijay has junked talk of an alliance between his fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam before the 2026 Assembly election.

In a detailed post on X Monday Vijay's party flagged a report by a major Tamil daily and said rumours of a deal with the AIADMK were "completely false (and) without evidence".

The TVK also said it intends to contest the 2026 election sans allies, and claimed it will win a majority "with the help of the people of the country based on policies expressed (by Vijay)".

"I would like to remind the people of Tamil Nadu to ignore such untrue and false news spread by some people in the guise of political commentators through the media and social media, based on the false opinions expressed by some people spontaneously," the TVK declared on X.

"The aim of the Tamil Nadu Victory League is to establish harmony for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu by winning with the strength of the majority... with the help of the people of the country... based on the position expressed by the leader of the party in his speech at the Victory Policy Festival."

Talk of an AIADMK-TVK deal emerged after Vijay, while launching his party, identified the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (arch-rivals of the AIADMK) as his primary political opponent and the Bharatiya Janata Party (former allies of the AIADMK) as his primary ideological opponent.

Vijay did not mention the AIADMK, which, in turn, has been sparing in its criticism of the TVK since it was launched, sparking buzz about a possible alliance, the terms of which were said to include 60 of the state's 234 seats being reserved for the new outfit.

The 50-year-old actor held a high-profile rally in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district late last month, in which he declared his party's ideology and goals. At that event he attacked the DMK and BJP.

He accused the former over the sale of alcohol via government-controlled shops even as it gave money to women. And he criticised the latter over the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal.

READ | Actor Vijay's Party, TVK, Slams DMK, Opposes 'One Nation One Election'

The spat between the DMK and TVK flared up days later, after Chief Minister MK Stalin accusing new political parties of trying to eliminate his party. He did not mention Vijay or the TVK but declared, "We don't have to respond to others... we don't want to waste time..."

READ | "New Parties Want To Eliminate DMK": MK Stalin's Warning Over Actor Vijay

As for the Congress, which is allied with the DMK at the state and national levels (the latter under the INDIA bloc banner), the party's state unit, widely seen as the junior member of the DMK alliance, has distanced itself from any talk of an agreement with Vijay and his TVK.

READ | "Only High Command...": Congress On Tamil Nadu Power-Sharing

State Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai said only the Delhi office could make that call.

