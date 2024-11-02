'Only High Command...': Congress On Tamil Nadu Power-Sharing With DMK

DMK has won three successive elections including sweeping the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) chief and actor Vijay's offer of a share in power in Tamil Nadu has made whispers of power-sharing louder within the ruling DMK alliance that includes Congress, the left, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), and a few other parties. Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai on Friday clarified that only the Congress high command can decide on power-sharing if the ruling DMK returns to power in 2026.

Pointing out that the Congress had previously shared power with the DMK at the centre from 2004 to 2014, Selvaperunthagai underscored that the Congress had unconditionally supported the DMK government in Tamil Nadu in 2006 when it lacked a majority.

He, however, emphasized that the DMK should decide on power sharing, and the Congress cannot impose its will.

The present alliance led by the DMK has won three successive elections including sweeping the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The power-sharing demand first came tacitly from DMK ally-VCK chief Thirumavalavan, who later did some damage control to quell it.

The Congress had ruled Tamil Nadu till the 60s. With its dwindling vote share, the party turned into an eternal bride's maid ever since, aligning with the DMK or the AIADMK. However, earlier this year, the national party vowed to strengthen its presence in the state.

On Friday, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) announced the party's plans to fortify village committees, with Congress leaders set to engage with people at the grassroots level, staying in villages and interacting with locals in December.