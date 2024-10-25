DMK Takes Threat From Actor Vijay Seriously, Starts Prep For 2026 Assembly Polls

The DMK has already constituted an Assembly Election Coordination Committee.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are a year and a half away but the ruling DMK is already gearing up for them, with party chief and Chief Minister MK Stalin calling for a meeting of constituency observers in Chennai on Monday.

MK Stalin is aiming to secure a second straight win in the Assembly polls and a fourth consecutive election win after leading the DMK to massive victories in Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and 2024 and the Assembly polls in 2021.

To achieve this, the DMK has already constituted an Assembly Election Coordination Committee, comprising Udhayanidhi Stalin - Mr Stalin's son who was elevated to the post of deputy chief minister last month - and senior leaders KN Nehru, Thangam Thennarasu and EV Velu. The chief minister will also review poll preparedness in districts across the state.

Party sources said the entry of superstar Vijay, who has launched his party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), into Tamil Nadu politics is one of the main reasons for DMK's early start in election preparations.

The TVK will make its electoral debut in the 2026 Assembly polls and while it is unclear what impact it will eventually have, given that other big actors like Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth and Kamal Haasan have not left a huge mark politically, the sources said the DMK is not taking any chances.

Vijay's supporters point out that, unlike some of the other recent entrants, the actor is making his political foray at a time when he is at the peak of his popularity. The DMK understands this as well and the elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin was also seen as a way of countering Vijay's appeal.

Another challenge that the DMK is facing is that parties like the Congress, the Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan-led VCK, and the Left may expect a bigger share of power if the alliance wins the Assembly elections. This is exacerbated by the fact that the TVK and the AIADMK - which has severed ties with the BJP and is no longer untouchable - present an opportunity for the DMK's allies to explore alternative alliances.

The AIADMK is, however, not seen to be a very attractive proposition given the divisions within it and the fact that it has not done well in recent elections, and the TVK is yet to prove its popularity.

The BJP, which has a negligible presence in the state, may fight alone, as may the Seeman-led NTK, setting the stage for a five-cornered fight with the DMK alliance, the AIADMK and the TVK.