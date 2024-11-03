Actor Vijay's Party TVK Opposes 'One Nation One Election' Plan

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has passed a resolution against the BJP's "One Nation, One Election" plan. In the resolution, the TVK declared that the "One Nation, One Election" plan stands against the principles of democracy and federalism.

The party also took on the BJP over NEET and demanded that education be brought under the state list. "According to our demand for State Autonomy policy, Education belongs to the State list. If the Union Government moves education to the State List, the state government can revoke NEET on its own. This executive committee opposes the Union Government's obstacle to this and also opposes State DMK government for cheating Tamil Nadu people with fake promises," the resolution on the NEET issue reads.

TVK has also targeted the ruling DMK on law and order, liquor sale and drugs, demanding phased closure of government owned liquor shops

The party also mocked the DMK's slogan for social justice, saying the ruling party ought to conduct a caste survey instead of demanding a caste census.

It opposed the BJP and Centre as well and termed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, which is under the review of a Joint Parliamentary Committee, an "attack against federalism" and wanted it to be withdrawn. "There has been opposition to the Waqf Board Amendment Bill saying it affects the rights of Muslims. Union Government has to withdraw this bill which is against federalism structure" the resolution read.

The meeting also resolved to follow the party's ideology and policies "wholeheartedly and strongly", reiterating its commitment to secularism and social justice.