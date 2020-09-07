Rs 1 Crore Single Day Cash Collection At Balaji Temple In Tirupati

The temple has reopened for the pilgrims on June 11 (File)

For the first time after lockdown was lifted, Tirumala Lord Balaji temple received hundi income of Rs 1.02 crores in a day on Saturday, said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

The devotees in Tirumala were earlier restricted from visiting the temple amid the COVID-19 crisis. However, the temple has reopened for the pilgrims on June 11.

After reopening, the hundi income crossed Rs 1 crore for the first time in one day. As many as 13,486 devotees visited the temple on Saturday and their offerings were counted on Sunday, TTD stated in a release on Sunday.

