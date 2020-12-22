KCR's Daughter Halts Official Visit To Help Unconscious Woman Lying On Road

K Kavitha later sent the woman to a hospital (File)

Telangana MLC from Nizamabad, Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday shortly halted her official visit to her constituency to help a woman who was lying unconscious on the road.

The incident took place in Nizamabad where an elderly woman met with an accident and was lying on the roadside, unconscious.

In a video of the incident, Ms Kavitha was seen helping the woman gain consciousness. The MLC later sent her to a hospital for further treatment.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader also attended a felicitation ceremony at an educational institute and visited Lakshmi-Ganapathi temple.

"I had the virtue of seeking blessings and offering prayers blessings at the Lakshmi-Ganapathi temple in Borgaon," she tweeted.

"Felicitated and congratulated meritorious students from SSR Institutions," Ms Kavitha said in another tweet.

