Karnataka Records Biggest 24-Hour Jump With 6,128 New COVID-19 Cases

Karnataka on Thursday reported the biggest single-day spike of 6,128 new cases of COVID-19 and 83 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 1,18,632 and the death count to 2,230, the health department said.

The day also saw a record 3,793 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Of the fresh cases reported today, a whopping 2,233 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

The previous biggest single-day spike was recorded on July 28 with 5,536 cases.

As of July 30 evening, cumulatively 1,18,632 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 2,230 deaths and 46,694 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, of the 69,700 active cases, 69,080 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 620 are in ICU.

According to the bulletin, 22 out of 83 deaths reported on Thursday are from Bengaluru urban. Most of them either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 2,233, Mysuru 430, Ballari 343, Udupi 248, Bengaluru Rural 224, Kalaburagi 220, Belagavi 202, Dakshina Kannada 198, Dharwad 180, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with 53,324 infections, followed by Ballari and Dakshina Kannada.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru urban tops the list with 15,791 discharges, followed by Ballari and Dakshina Kannada.

13,13,856 samples have been tested so far, out of which 38,095 were tested on Thursday alone.