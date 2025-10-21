Karnataka Congress MLA Targets Own Government In Sand Mafia Row, Then Clarifies

Karnataka Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy on Monday played down controversy over his remarks about illegal sand mining in the state, telling NDTV's Deepak Bopanna the letter he wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah - in which he named senior government officials - is a "routine matter".

The Yelburga MLA was responding to a note to the Chief Minister in which he seemed to point fingers at his own government, alleging that officials from the Department of Mines and Geology are involved in large-scale stealing of sand from the banks of the Tungabhadra River.

However, this morning he told NDTV, "Sometimes sand miners go without permits... lot of newspapers had reported that. So, on that basis I wrote a letter. This is a routine matter..."

"There is no need to make such a big deal out of it," he said, declaring, "The corruption was much more when the BJP was in power... we are tackling corruption. We are taking measures."

He also insisted there is no corruption within the Karnataka government.

In his letter Rayareddy - the Chief Minister's economic advisor - had named a senior official, Pushpalatha, and two geologists - Saneeth and Naveen Kumar - as 'masterminds'. He also complained against 10 other officials, noting some had remained in the post for over a decade.

Their activities, the senior Congress leader had written, had damaged the government's reputation and cost the state exchequer over Rs 400 crore in royalty.

Following the letter, the Additional Director of Mines and Geology (Bellary Division) wrote to the Director, recommending the transfer of several officials, including Pushpalatha.

Rayareddy's letter has been pounced upon by R Ashoka, the Leader of the Opposition, who shared a newspaper report with the headline 'CM's adviser Rayareddy kicks up a 'sand' storm' and posting on X, "Chief Minister's own advisor exposes Rs 400 crore sand mafia scam!"

"After admitting Karnataka is bankrupt due to reckless guarantee schemes and claiming it is the No1 state in corruption, Chief Minister's Economic Advisor and senior Karnataka Congress MLA, Shri Basavaraj Rayareddy, has now blown the lid off the sand mafia-politician nexus!"

CM'S OWN ADVISOR EXPOSES ₹400 CRORE SAND MAFIA SCAM!



The truth can no longer be hidden. After admitting Karnataka is bankrupt due to reckless guarantee schemes and claiming Karnataka is the No.1 state in corruption, CM @siddaramaiah's Economic Advisor and senior @INCKarnataka… pic.twitter.com/EqVfJl9Tj8 — R. Ashoka (@RAshokaBJP) October 21, 2025

"Rayareddy confirms," he said on X, "Bribes and illegal payments routinely grease the wheels... Mines and Geology Department officials are hand in glove with smugglers... Sand smuggling is thriving openly, robbing the state blind... This is not governance - this is organised loot."

The BJP leader said every Kannadiga "must ask" three questions. These three, he said, are, "If the Chief Minister's own advisor knows all this, why hasn't any action been taken? Who are the ministers and MLAs protecting this mafia? Why are 200+ smugglers operating freely under this government's nose? Where is the Rs 400 crore going? Whose pockets are being filled?"

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.