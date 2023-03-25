Job Exam Paper Leak: Investigation Team Issues Notice To Telangana BJP President

Mr Kumar said the party's legal team would look into the issue.

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana police, probing the alleged leak of a question paper of the State public service commission, on Saturday issued notice to State BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar directing that he appear before it on March 26.

Referring to the reported comments of Mr Kumar that there are some incredible truths on the paper leak issue, the SIT officials sought his appearance with any documents in his possession in the interest of the investigation.

Responding to the notice issued to him, Mr Kumar said the party's legal team would go into the issue and that an appropriate response would be given.

Mr Kumar, who was addressing a 'Maha Dharna' organised by his party against the alleged paper leak and seeking jobs for unemployed youth, attacked the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for issuing notices to opposition leaders instead of taking action as per law against those guilty.

On Thursday, State Congress president and Member of Parliament A Revanth Reddy appeared before the SIT after being summoned to give evidence over his allegations in connection with the case.

Speaking to reporters after appearing before the SIT, he alleged that by issuing notices to him and State BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the SIT officials tried to frighten both of them.

Several people, including some employees of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), have been arrested over their alleged involvement in the data breach -- for stealing and leaking question papers of TSPSC's Assistant Engineer (Civil) examination, among other exams.

The TSPSC on March 15 cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations that the question paper had been leaked. Amid protests by opposition parties and students' groups over the alleged question paper leak, the Commission cancelled the Group-I preliminary exam and two other tests as well.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)