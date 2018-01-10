Top Court Likely To Deliver Verdict On Cauvery Dispute Within A Month

The top court said that any forum could touch the matter relating to the Cauvery basin, only after it gave its verdict in four weeks.
A three-judge bench of the top court had reserved its verdict on the appeals filed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala against the 2007 award of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) on sharing of water, after marathon hearing on September 20, 2017.
"Enough of confusion has been there for past two decades.
Any forum can touch the matter after the verdict is delivered in the issue. We will give the verdict in four weeks," a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said.
The court's remark came during the hearing of a plea filed in 2016 by a citizens' group led by philanthropist Kiran Mazumdar Shaw seeking its intervention for supply of drinking water to residents of Bengaluru and surrounding districts.
The group under the banner of Bangalore Political Action Committee (BPAC) in which Shaw is the President and former Infosys director and educationist Mohandas Pai the Vice President, had told the court that citizens of Bengaluru need adequate drinking water and their right to life needed to be protected by the top court.
"There is an acute drinking water problem in the city of Bengaluru and certain other districts of South Karnataka. The annual requirement of Bengaluru city alone is more than 19 TMC of water to be supplied to the citizens by the authorities of the State of Karnataka. The annual drinking water requirements of the Cauvery basin districts including the Bengaluru is roughly about 26 TMC (approximately)," it said.