'No Development, No Money. Government Will Fall': Karnataka BJP MLA

Karnataka's Congress government - under fire over the state of infrastructure in Bengaluru and the consequent impact on investment, and battling factionalism and allegations of corruption - will fall by the end of the year, BJP leader R Ashoka said in an all-out attack on the ruling party.

He also hit out at Congress leaders amid the stand-off with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP's ideological mentor. Senior Congress figures, including IT Minister Priyank Kharge and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, had called for Sangh activities to be restricted.

Speaking to reporters Monday morning, the BJP's Ashoka prophesied a new Chief Minister and said, "There is no development... there is no money in the treasury (but) they want to divert the issue and are using the name of the RSS. This government will fall by November or December..."

"There is internal bickering... dissent... disagreement. This is government has gone astray," he said in fierce attacks on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar.

Under them, the BJP leader said, Karnataka had "descended into a jungle raj... where arrogance replaces accountability and intimidation replaces governance". "The so-called 'Karnataka model (of governance)' has become a model of chaos, corruption, and collapse," he said.

Raking up a number of issues, including the condition of public infrastructure in Bengaluru, he accused the Congress of 'tax chori', waving a letter by a group of residents last week questioning the payment of property taxes if the government cannot provide "good public infrastructure". The letter red-flagged multiple issues, from massive traffic jams to potholed and flooded roads.

"Mr Rahul Gandhi, Bengaluru has a new slogan: Congress 'tax chor hai!' ('The Congress is a tax thief!')," he said on X. "Thanks to the apathy of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, Bengaluru citizens are fed up and demanding: Stop this 'tax chori!'"

The poor quality of infrastructure has been a major headline point since mid-September, when the founder of a city-based logistics firm said traffic and poor roads had forced him to relocate his business. Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh immediately offered his state as a potential destination, prompting a bitter spat between him and Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge.

That spat soon spiralled wildly, fed by internet giants Google choosing Andhra over Karnataka for a new $15 billion AI hub, and Nara Lokesh responded with a 'spicy food' jab at his counterparts.