Coimbatore Couple Arrested For Smuggling In Gold Paste Worth Rs 1.15 Crore

The couple had recently arrived from Dubai on a Vande Bharat flight (Representational)

About 2.6 kg gold, in paste form, worth Rs 1.15 crore, has been seized from a couple who arrived in Coimbatore recently from Dubai on a Vande Bharat flight, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said today.

The DRI officials, acting on a tip off, kept a watch on passengers coming on these flights and caught the couple after they came out of the green channel as they did not give convincing replies to questions, a release said.

They first denied carrying any gold articles. However a search revealed a few packets stitched on to their inner garments, containing 2.61 kg of gold in paste form, valued at Rs 1.15 crore, the release said.

The couple had arrived in Coimbatore two weeks back and were in quarantine after undergoing COVID tests, it said.

After completion of their quarantine period on Tuesday, they were summoned and arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, the release said.