Cauvery Verdict: AIADMK, Slammed By Opposition, Says Fight Will Continue DMK working president M K Stalin described the verdict as shocking and said the party strongly condemned the K Palaniswami government for not submitting appropriate evidence in the Supreme Court to get adequate water.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Top court today directed Karnataka to release 177.25 tmcft from its inter-state Biligundlu dam. (File) Chennai: The AIADMK today said its government would continue efforts to get adequate share of Cauvery water even as the opposition DMK hit out at it over the alleged inept handling of the case in the Supreme Court.



The top court



AIADMK MP M Navaneethakrishnan said the state government would continue its efforts for getting a fair share of Cauvery water.



"Our government will continue its fight to get adequate water for Tamil Nadu," he told PTI over phone.



He urged the Centre to immediately constitute the Cauvery Management Board as the first step.



Government sources here said the AIADMK government was studying the verdict and the chief minister would make a statement in this regard.



DMK working president M K Stalin described the verdict as shocking and said the party strongly condemned the K Palaniswami government for not submitting appropriate evidence in the Supreme Court to get adequate water.



Expressing dissatisfaction, DMK top leader Duraimurugan slammed the ruling party for not properly handling the case in which resulted in the state "losing about 15 tmcft of water."





CPI M state secretary G Ramakrishnan said farmers in the delta region would be affected by the verdict since ryots fully depended on the Cauvery water for their needs.



"There is nothing to cheer about," BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan said.



Though the water apportioned by the top court to Tamil Nadu was lower, at the least that quantum should be immediately released, she demanded.











(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



The AIADMK today said its government would continue efforts to get adequate share of Cauvery water even as the opposition DMK hit out at it over the alleged inept handling of the case in the Supreme Court.The top court today directed Karnataka to release 177.25 tmcft from its inter-state Biligundlu dam which was less than the quantum sought by Tamil Nadu.AIADMK MP M Navaneethakrishnan said the state government would continue its efforts for getting a fair share of Cauvery water."Our government will continue its fight to get adequate water for Tamil Nadu," he told PTI over phone.He urged the Centre to immediately constitute the Cauvery Management Board as the first step.Government sources here said the AIADMK government was studying the verdict and the chief minister would make a statement in this regard.DMK working president M K Stalin described the verdict as shocking and said the party strongly condemned the K Palaniswami government for not submitting appropriate evidence in the Supreme Court to get adequate water.Expressing dissatisfaction, DMK top leader Duraimurugan slammed the ruling party for not properly handling the case in which resulted in the state "losing about 15 tmcft of water."CPI M state secretary G Ramakrishnan said farmers in the delta region would be affected by the verdict since ryots fully depended on the Cauvery water for their needs."There is nothing to cheer about," BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan said.Though the water apportioned by the top court to Tamil Nadu was lower, at the least that quantum should be immediately released, she demanded.