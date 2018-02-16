In Big Cauvery Verdict, Tamil Nadu's Water Share Cut, Karnataka Gets More

Cauvery originates in Kodagu in south Karnataka and flows into Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

New Delhi: In a landmark verdict that is expected to have a political impact, Tamil Nadu's share of water from the river Cauvery has been reduced by the Supreme Court and Karnataka will receive a bigger share. Karnataka will now release 177.25 TMC - thousand million cubic feet - to Tamil Nadu instead of 192. Kerala's share is unchanged. The verdict today comes just months before the Karnataka elections and is expected to be counted by the ruling Congress as a big win to take to voters.