The 765-km long Cauvery river is considered the lifeline for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

10:07 (IST) Bus services between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have been stopped as a precaution measure ahead of the verdict. There is, however, no restriction on the movement of goods and private vehicles.

The Supreme Court will today deliver the judgment on the dispute over 120-year-old Cauvery river water sharing. The disagreements over the water sharing pact has been at the centre of dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Last month, the Supreme Court had indicated that it would deliver its verdict within four weeks, saying enough confusion had been created on it for decades.