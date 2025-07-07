Video: Man Waiting To Get Clicked At Picnic Falls Off Bridge In Karnataka

A man fell off a bridge into the strong currents of the Cauvery River during a picnic in Karnataka's Mysuru.

A video of the tragedy has surfaced on social media. The man, Mahesh, was trying to get a photo of himself clicked when he lost balance and fell off the bridge, which is still under construction.

Mahesh, 36, was an autorickshaw driver.

He was swept away in the Cauvery River in Srirangapatna. The video of Mahesh's final moments showed him stepping backwards. His foot hit a raised ledge and he lost his balance.

His friend who took the video screamed as he saw what just happened.

Fire department personnel and emergency teams are looking for him.