About 190 Rohingya In Telangana Voter List, Authorities Seek Deletion

The names of nearly 190 Rohingya living in Telangana have appeared in the voter lists and the process of verification and deletion is on, a senior official of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday.

"We have received the list from the Election Commission with nearly 190 names of Rohingya living in Telangana to be verified. We have sent the list to Returning Officers (RO) and Assistant ROs to verify," the officer told news agency PTI.

"We have so far deleted 25 names from the voters list. The process is going on. Balance will be done before the second supplement list of voters comes," the official said.

According to the official sources, some of the names figured in other constituencies near Hyderabad and the list was sent to the respective districts for verification and deletion of names if required.

There are as many as 39.60 lakh voters in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits as per the latest list. There are about 3,600 Rohingya in Hyderabad who hold UNHCR cards. Most of them are illiterate.

"The names have been deleted by obtaining Form 7, (related to the deletion of name from voters list) from them. After that they were given a seven-day notice for the removal of the name," the officer added.

Telangana Chief Electoral officer Rajat Kumar said there are specific by the Election Commission to not include identified immigrants in the voters' list.