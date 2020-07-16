140 Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Staff Test Positive For Coronavirus

56 security staff of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams have tested positive for coronavirus so far (File)

As many as 140 staff members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs Lord Venkateswara's shrine at Tirumala have tested positive for coronavirus since June 11, when it was re-opened due to the coronavirus lockdown, a top functionary of TTD said.

Speaking to reporters, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said 14 'archakas' (assistant priests), 16 workers in laddu-making kitchens and 56 security personnel have been infected.

Of the 140 affected, 70 have been discharged and the rest are being provided treatment, he said.

However, the TTD would continue to allow entry of devotees less than 12,000 in number into the temple daily, he added.

