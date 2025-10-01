Your Blood Type Could Predict A Stroke Before 60. Here's Who's Most At Risk

A groundbreaking study published in the journal Neurology has found a significant connection between blood type and the risk of early-onset stroke. According to researchers, individuals with a specific variation of blood type A - known as A1 - may face a higher likelihood of experiencing a stroke before the age of 60.

The study, published in Neurology, analyzed data from 48 genetic studies involving nearly 17,000 individuals who had experienced a stroke and approximately 600,000 who had not. All participants were between the ages of 18 and 59.

Through a genome-wide analysis, scientists discovered two key genetic locations associated with an increased risk of early stroke. One of these areas is where genes for blood types are located. Upon further examination, the A1 subgroup of blood type A was identified as having a 16% higher risk of early stroke compared to other blood types.

While the reasons behind this connection are not yet fully understood, the findings suggest that the blood type A1 may influence clotting factors or other mechanisms that increase stroke susceptibility.

"The number of people with early strokes is rising. These people are more likely to die from the life-threatening event, and survivors potentially face decades with disability. Despite this, there is little research on the causes of early strokes," said study co-principal investigator Steven J Kittner, MD, MPH, Professor of Neurology at UMSOM and a neurologist with the University of Maryland Medical Center.

This discovery adds to growing evidence that genetics - including blood type - play a crucial role in determining stroke risk, especially at a younger age. Researchers hope these insights will help identify at-risk individuals sooner and potentially lead to more targeted prevention strategies.