World Stroke Day: Expert Decodes The Link Between Air Pollution And Stroke Risk

World Stroke Day is observed on October 29 every year, aiming to raise awareness about stroke prevention, recognition, and treatment. The day serves as an opportunity to educate individuals about the symptoms of stroke, the factors that contribute to it, and the crucial role of timely treatment during an emergency. World Stroke Day also aims to promote healthy lifestyle choices, which can play a significant role in reducing stroke incidence. While high blood pressure, smoking, obesity, and poor cholesterol levels are well-known risk factors for a stroke, air pollution can also silently increase your risk. "Air pollution doesn't just affect the lungs; it can infiltrate directly into the body and harm the brain, raising the risk of stroke. The thing is, when we breathe in polluted air, small toxic particles called PM2.5 and nitrogen oxides enter the lungs and, by means of thin air sacs, get into the blood," said Dr. Kunal Bahrani, Clinical Director - Neurology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad.

Air pollution and stroke risk

Research has indicated a link between air pollution and an increased risk of stroke. Fine particulate matter (PM2.5), ozone, and other pollutants can contribute to several health issues that elevate the risk of strokes, including:

1. Inflammation

Air pollution can lead to systemic inflammation, which is associated with numerous cardiovascular diseases, including stroke. "Polluted particles travel through the body, sparking inflammation and oxidative stress that damage blood vessels and make them more likely to form clots," mentioned Dr. Bahrani.

2. Atherosclerosis

Pollutants can contribute to the buildup of plaques in arteries, narrowing them and increasing the risk of blood clots that can result in a stroke. "In the bloodstream, noxious pollutants can constrict or clog the arteries that deliver blood to the brain. This can interrupt the flow of oxygen and nutrients to brain cells, and cause a stroke," Dr. Bahrani explained.

3. Hypertension

Exposure to high levels of air pollution is linked to increased blood pressure, which is a significant risk factor for stroke. "The long-term inhalation of air pollution can also elevate blood pressure, increase cholesterol deposition, and make the blood thicker, all of which add to stroke risk," he added.

4. Cardiovascular diseases

Long-term exposure to polluted air can exacerbate existing heart conditions and increase your risk.

"Research has indicated that people who live in cities with elevated air pollution levels are at increased risk of suffering from both ischemic (blocked blood flow) and hemorrhagic (bleeding) strokes. It is particularly dangerous in older adults, people with heart disease, diabetes, or high blood pressure," Dr. Bahrani explained.

Tips to lower stroke risk

"Shielding yourself from dirty air (wearing an N95 mask, operating an air purifier, and staying inside on smoggy days) and advocating for clean air policies could mitigate the covert but threatening effect that toxic fumes exert over your brain and health at large," he advised.

Some other tips to lower overall stroke risk:

1. Eat a healthy diet

Focus on consuming a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while minimising saturated fats, trans fats, and sodium.

2. Exercise regularly

Engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week, which can help control weight, reduce blood pressure, and improve overall heart health.

3. Control blood pressure

Regularly monitor blood pressure and keep it within a healthy range through diet, exercise, and medication if necessary.

4. Quit smoking

Smoking significantly increases the risk of stroke. If you are struggling to quit, seek medical help.

5. Limit alcohol intake

If you consume alcohol, do so in moderation.

6. Manage chronic conditions

Manage pre-existing health conditions like diabetes and heart disease to control your risk.

7. Reduce stress

Engage in stress-reducing activities like yoga, meditation, and hobbies for overall well-being.

Air pollution is a significant risk factor for multiple serious health conditions. Taking these proactive measures can help reduce stroke risk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.