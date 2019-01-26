World's Lightest Satellite Made By Indian Students, Fits In Palm: 5 Facts

Kalamsat V2 weighs just 1.2 kilograms, according to students from the private group Space Kidz India, who designed the satellite. The satellite, which can be held in the palm of the hand, has burnished India's credentials in miniature design technology.

Science | Edited by (with inputs from AFP) | Updated: January 26, 2019 00:08 IST
The Kalamsat V2 was built at a cost of Rs 12 lakh

New Delhi: 

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday successfully placed in orbit the world's lightest satellite, which was made by a group of students. The satellite, called Kalamsat V2, was launched from the Sriharikota space centre in Andhra Pradesh, drawing praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Heartiest congratulations to our space scientists for yet another successful launch of PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle). This launch has put in orbit Kalamsat, built by India's talented students," PM Modi tweeted.

Here are five things to know about the Kalamsat V2 satellite:
  1. Kalamsat V2 weighs just 1.2 kilograms, according to students from the private group Space Kidz India, who designed the satellite. The satellite, which can be held in the palm of the hand, has burnished India's credentials in miniature design technology.
  2. The Kalamsat V2 was built at a cost of Rs 12 lakh, although not a single rupee was charged by ISRO to put the satellite in orbit.
  3. Although it took the group of students six years to perfect the technology, the students with Space Kidz India readied the satellite in six days.
  4. The Kalamsat V2 will serve as a communications satellite for ham radio transmissions used by amateurs for non-commercial activities
  5. The main payload on Thursday's launch was the 740-kilogram Microsat-R that will be used to take high-resolution photos of Earth for defence research.

With inputs from AFP



