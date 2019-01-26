World's Lightest Satellite Made By Indian Students, Fits In Palm: 5 Facts

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday successfully placed in orbit the world's lightest satellite, which was made by a group of students. The satellite, called Kalamsat V2, was launched from the Sriharikota space centre in Andhra Pradesh, drawing praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Heartiest congratulations to our space scientists for yet another successful launch of PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle). This launch has put in orbit Kalamsat, built by India's talented students," PM Modi tweeted.