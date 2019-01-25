PM Congratulates ISRO For Successful Launch Of World's Lightest Satellite

ISRO PSLV-C44: PM Narendra Modi congratulated scientists of ISRO for the successful launch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated scientists of ISRO for the successful launch of PSLV-C44. The world's lightest satellite, made by Indian students, was successfully placed in orbit by the rocket launched by the space agency on Thursday night.

The launch was the 46th flight of the PSLV which lifted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11.37 pm on Thursday.

The satellite, designed and built by students who work with a private organisation called "Space Kidz India" in Chennai, weighs less than a wooden chair at only 1.26 kg.

"Heartiest congratulations to our space scientists for yet another successful launch of PSLV. This launch has put in orbit Kalamsat, built by India's talented students. With this launch, India also becomes the first country to use the fourth stage of a space rocket as an orbital platform for microgravity experiments," the Prime Minister tweeted.

PM Modi said India has become the first country to use the fourth stage of a space rocket as an orbital platform for microgravity experiments.

After the successful launch of the mission, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan said, "The ISRO is open to all students of India. Bring to us your satellites and we will launch it for you. Let's make India into a science-fairing nation."

Kalamsat-V2, a student payload, is the first to use PS4 as an orbital platform. A PSLV-C44 also carried Microsat-R that will be used to take high-resolution photos of the Earth for defence research.

India's second lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, which was scheduled to be launched in the late 2018, is now expected to be launched between March 25 and end of April this year, added Mr Sivan.

(With inputs from ANI)