Watch: India's Flag 30 Km Above Earth Marks 75 Years Of Independence

The Indian national flag was unfurled at an altitude of over 30 kms today as the country marked its 75 years of Independence. The tricolour was sent to the edge of the space on a balloon by Space Kidz India, which describes itself as an aerospace organisation creating young scientists for the country.

"Celebrating 75 years of Independence by unfurling the Indian Flag @ 30 km in Near Space," said Space Kidz India, tweeting a video of the flag.

The unfurling of the flag was part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations that marks the completion of 75 years since India became Independent.

"This is a mark of respect and tribute to all the freedom fighters and pride to people who are struggling hard to make India proud every day," the organisation said.

Space Kidz India had recently launched a satellite "AzaadiSat" built by 750 schoolgirls. But the satellite got placed in an unstable orbit and is not usable anymore, the Indian Space Research Organisation had said.

Meanwhile, Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari this morning shared a photo of the Indian flag at the International Space Station (ISS).

On Indian Independence eve I'm reminded of Indian diaspora that I could see from @Space_Station where my immigrant father's home town of Hyderabad shines bright. @nasa is just 1 place Indian Americans make a difference every day. Looking forward to @IndianEmbassyUS celebration pic.twitter.com/4eXWHd49q6 — Raja Chari (@Astro_Raja) August 14, 2022

Mr Chari was among the four astronauts who splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico onboard a SpaceX aircraft earlier this year after spending nearly six months at the ISS.