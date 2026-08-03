World's Largest Digital Camera Shows Vast Cosmic Landscape With 500,000 Galaxies

Astronomers have shared a breathtaking new image of the cosmos containing more than 500,000 galaxies and 50,000 stars, captured by NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory's 3200-megapixel LSST camera, which is the largest digital camera ever constructed. Located at the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile, the massive camera is roughly the size of a small car and weighs nearly 6,600 pounds.

Mounted on the observatory's 8.4-meter Simonyi Survey Telescope, the camera produced the composite image by layering hundreds of individual exposures over several months. Stacking these shots allowed scientists to bring faint, distant light into clear focus, revealing intricate details of cosmic structures.

The photograph targets the COSMOS field, which is the well-known and well-studied region of sky, positioned far from the crowded plane of our Milky Way. This particular region provides an unusually clear view into deep space.

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"The COSMOS deep image is just the beginning for Rubin in this region. Repeated visits to the field over the next few years will demonstrate the power of our survey design for discovery by providing our science community with a huge number of transient and variable objects like supernovae and other explosive transients for follow-up and detailed study," Bob Blum, Director of Rubin Observatory at NSF NOIRLab, said.

The final picture displays a diverse mix of cosmic phenomena, including classic spiral galaxies, smooth elliptical formations, mid-collision galaxies, and ancient red galaxies whose light took billions of years to reach Earth.

"The COSMOS field is a very important one for LSST science," Phil Marshall, Deputy Director of Rubin Observatory at SLAC, said. "Its wealth of prior observations, and its repeated targeting both during commissioning and as one of the LSST's deep fields, will make it very valuable as a testing ground for scientists as they get ready to take on the survey data."

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This stunning milestone is part of the observatory's flagship project, the 10-year Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST). Over the coming decade, the giant camera will continuously scan the southern sky, mapping billions of celestial objects and helping researchers track changing cosmic events.

"As we celebrate the start of science with Rubin Observatory, our thoughts are with our staff and the community of Chile impacted by the recent devastating storms in the region of Coquimbo and beyond," Bob Blum expressed grief for those who were affected.

"Our priority is to ensure the well-being of our staff in the region and support the community where we live and work. This image marking the start of LSST science is dedicated to the people of the region of Coquimbo and is a small token of our gratitude for their decades of support for astronomy and the AURA Observatories in Chile."